‘Mujuru party ready to join hands with MDC-T’

THE National People’s Party (NPP) led by Joice Mujuru (pictured) yesterday said there was need to court the main opposition MDC-T to prop up the opposition’s chances of wresting power from the ruling Zanu PF party.

BY VENERANDA LANGA

NPP party spokesperson Jeffreyson Chitando told NewsDay in an interview that: “As NPP, we still feel that all democratic parties should not divide the vote and that there must be a grand coalition as that is the only chance that we have to beat Zanu PF. The issue of who is going to lead the coalition should be immaterial and people should just sit down and discuss who the popular candidate is. We just need to win this election,” he said.

Chitando said the NPP will add value by bringing in the support of rural people and war veterans, while the MDC-T appeals to the youth.

“Zimbabweans have been struggling for a long time and it is high time we should bury this monster called Zanu PF which has been created by the military junta,” he said.

Chitando said NPP had charmed chiefs and headmen in the rural areas as the party gears for the 2018 elections.

Chitando said in areas such as Masvingo, over 300 chiefs and headmen were backing NPP.

“As a party, we are now meeting traditional leaders, comprising of chiefs and village heads to lobby for their support as we prepare for the 2018 elections,” he said.

“In Masvingo only, more than 300 chiefs and headmen from different areas have met with our party leadership where we lobbied for their support and we got a very positive response.”

Chitando also claimed that the party has garnered support from war veterans and women who were backing a fellow woman as their presidential candidate.

“We have successfully lobbied a lot of women to support Mujuru because they feel she is the best candidate to articulate issues that affect them such as reproductive health, provision of safe and clean water, and even several other issues that affect rural women,” he said.

