First Lady urges women to work harder

FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has called on women not to resign to prescribed gender roles, but seek education and strive to reach for the sky regardless of age or background.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Speaking to NewsDay on the sidelines of a research ethics workshop at the Midlands State University in Gweru, where she is pursuing a PhD in Tourism and Hospitality, the First Lady said it was time for women to take their rightful positions in society.

“We have seen women complain over male dominance in business and industry and other decision-making platforms like Parliament and government, we should just not lobby, but we should develop ourselves and compete on the same platform with everyone, we can even do better,” she said.

“I have always encouraged people to work hard to improve their lives, you have to start from somewhere, in the rural areas with a group of women I used to work with, we started even with chickens and ended up building lovely kitchens. We are not all fortunate to get money or access to University, but it’s important not to resign to fate, do something and change your destiny,” she said.

