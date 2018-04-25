5 new tourist sites come on board

TREASURY has released funds for the development of five new heritage sites to preserve and turn them into money-spinning tourist attractions, Tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira said yesterday.

By Staff Reporter

These are Chinhoyi Battle Site and the Seven Heroes burial site (Chinhoyi), Trabablas Trail (Masvingo), Pupu Shangani (Matabeleland North), Old Bulawayo Site (Bulawayo) and Tangwena Village (Manicaland).

Mupfumira said the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ) had already commenced work at the Chinhoyi Battle Site, adding the project would change the face of tourism in Mashonaland West province.

In a statement, Mupfumira, who is currently in Dubai attending the Arabian Travel Market, said: “I am grateful to the leadership for allowing me to champion this important cause.”

NMMZ director Godfrey Mahachi said the ministry’s teams had already moved in to commence work.

“Both domestic and international tourists will be able to appreciate this part of our history as a result of the enshrinement programme,” he said.