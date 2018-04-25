Zanu PF faces G40 headache

Problems mounted for Zanu PF ahead of primary elections this weekend, with dozens of supporters storming the party’s headquarters on Monday demanding the withdrawal of known G40 members from the race.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Party members from Mufakose, Waterfalls and other constituencies waved placards and picketed outside Zanu PF headquarters, accusing the elections directorate of allowing G40 members into the primary elections.

Austin Chindenga, the leader of an organisation calling itself National Zanu PF Aggrieved Voters’ Association, named some of the aspiring candidates, who were believed to be G40, calling on them to be shut out of the party’s internal electoral process.

Finance deputy minister Terrence Mukupe also joined in the fray, saying he felt betrayed because he was now being forced to fund a primary election campaign against G40 elements in the party.

But central committee member, Larry Mavima said people who were demonstrating and labelling their rivals as G40 did not appreciate the ruling party’s new political dynamics.

“President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa has been clear, saying the party won’t accept candidate imposition,” he said.

“He has also gone further to say let bygones be bygones and the fact that even those who chanted slogans against him, while he was being hounded out of the country, are being allowed to stand as candidates was clear testimony of ideas and not hate speech.”

Mavima said instead of demonstrating and fanning divisions, Zanu PF supporters should use the primary elections to elect candidates of their choice.

“Party members should know the difference between those who had lost the ethos of the party and elect the leaders whom they know will share the vision of our leader, the vision of unity, forgiveness and policy driven governance,” he said.

“The G40 elements should be defeated at the ballot and not at CV level.”

Party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said he was unaware of the source of the disgruntlements.

