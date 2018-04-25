Science teachers in short supply

HIGHER and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira has disclosed that the country is facing a serious shortage of secondary school science teachers, following a massive brain drain to neighbouring countries.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Murwira last Friday told guests at a graduation ceremony at Mkoba Teachers College in Gweru that his ministry had identified three colleges — Mkoba, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo and Masvingo teachers colleges – to offer specialised science teachers training programmes to curb the shortages.

Murwira said his ministry had already injected $500 000 to buy science equipment for the three colleges.

“Next term, Mkoba, Joshua Mqabuko and Masvingo teachers’ colleges will start offering secondary science teacher training so as to increase the number of science teachers in the country,” he said.

“The country is facing a serious shortage of science teachers at the moment and we hope to alleviate that problem soon. The three colleges have already enrolled students towards the programme and they are starting in May. We have enrolled 300 students at the three colleges.”

In 2014, there were reports that the country had a shortage of at least 1 500 mathematics and science teachers.

The challenge has been worsened by the exodus of teachers of these subjects, who search for greener pastures, particularly in neighbouring countries.