Local music outfit flies Zim flag high

ZIMBABWE’S gospel music outfit, Wired 2 Worship, is the only contestant from Africa to make it into the final round of the 13th International Global Song Contest alongside 25 countries that are battling it out for the first position ahead of the finals scheduled for Peru in July this year.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The group is running with the song, Chara Chimwe.

South Africa, Uganda and Egypt — who were representing Africa alongside Zimbabwe — stumbled along the way as they failed to garner sufficient votes.

“We are so happy and feel honoured to have reached the final round representing not just our country, but Africa at large. We would like to thank all those who supported us as that has lifted us higher,” group chairman Argy Madzura said.

“Our encouragement is that you continue to show your support by voting for us so we can spread inspiration on a global platform.”

Madzura said the competition created a platform to market the local music industry on the global arena.

“Our arts industry particularly music has been deprived of the opportunity to hit the international market, so this is also an opportunity to market the local industry,” he said.

“This has also encouraged us to work harder and set our goals higher. We are also learning from our fellow competitors as we partake in the journey to take international the local music.”

The group joined popular musicians Clean Bandit, Jason Derulo and Nicki Minaj.

Voting in this last round started last Friday and the process will last for two weeks.

