Lira to perform at Hifa

SOUTH African songstress Lira has joined the list of other South African artistes lined up to perform at this year’s edition of the Harare international Festival of the Arts (HIFA) which will run from May 1 to 6.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The Afro jazz songbird is expected to entertain fans on May 3 alongside local jazz stars including Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana and Dereck Mpofu.

Lira will be performing at the festival for the first time and has recorded a video on the festival’s website to express her excitement about the annual arts and culture fete.

“I’m so excited I am coming to Hifa and I can’t wait to meet you all,” said the ecstatic songbird.

Meanwhile, Hifa founder and artistic director, Manuel Baggoro, has urged members of the public to come in their numbers to the festival and enjoy six days of immerse artistic experience.

“I am so proud to be part of this event and we want people to come in their numbers, revel and immerse themselves in the highest quality of music, arts, theatre and dance,” he said.

He said there will be an Ecocash Day of “the most intense artistic experience”.

EcoCash brand manager, Gordon Pemba, pledged Econet’s support for the festival ahead of its EcoCash Day on May 4 which will see a number of artist perform including electronic dance duo Bali bandits and Treyzo.

Other artistes lined up to perform include South African acts by comic giant Nqoba Ngcobo ,Freshly grounds and beatenberg including international and local performances from American band Publish The Quest ,local mbira queen Hope Masike and Vabati VaJehovah.

