Artistes donate 1 000 reusable pads

UNITED States dancer and musician Reese “Gshytt” Nance, award-winning scriptwriter Amanda Ranganawa and hip hop musician Gutsavo “Young” Barbosa last week donated 1 000 reusable pads to 400 underprivileged girls in Harare’s Caledonia settlement.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

The trio made the donation through Zimbabwe Mwana/Child (Zimwana Worldwide) to girls in Eastview Phase 1, Caledonia.

Zimwana programmes director Lovemore Hama confirmed the development.

“The visiting musicians were looking for a charity to support Zimbabweans so Amanda identified the distributor, Chiedza Community Trust and were subsequently supplied by the company’s agent Satiwe Muzaya for donation,” he said.

“This has come as a great relief since for the past two years we have been advocating for free sanitary wear in schools. About 400 girls from those that were already participating in our programmes benefited from the donation. With that we are guaranteed that for the next 12 months our girls will be using proper pads.”

Zimwana founder Rumbidzai Kamba said the donation would help reduce diseases associated with using improper sanitation methods.

“The donation by Amanda and friends will help in reducing diseases associated with using unhygienic approaches during menstruation,” she said.

Ranganawa, who is currently based in South Africa, said the donation was influenced by the poor living conditions she lived under as she grew up.

“This initiative started when I told Young and Gshytt last year that one of the challenges I faced as I grew was failure to access pads. I then told him of the danger that come with using unsafe material and this touched his heart. I then recommended that we had to donate to the less privileged,” she said.

The first group of 200 young girls received three pads each and the remaining elderly girls received two each.

Like this: Like Loading...