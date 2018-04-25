Temwanjira gets Shabanie buzzing

David Temwanjira’s has established himself as Shabanie Mine’s mainstay this season after scoring five goals in seven matches for the Chinda Boys.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Temwanjira is the current Castle Lager Premier Soccer League leading goal scorer.

Following in his father and former Caps United gunslinger Mike Temwanjira’s footsteps, David has proved his mettle in attack for the Chinda boys, giving the cash-strapped side hope of a less difficult season than the last.

Temwanjira charmed Zvishavane with his spectacular goal scoring prowess and has received praise from Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi.

“He is a good player. He scores when it matters most for the team.

“The season is still in its infancy and we are yet to play a lot of games, but so far so good, his performance has been excellent.

“We played against Dynamos he scored twice and we salvaged a point, against Ngezi Platinum he did it again, against Triangle he gave us the only goal. He is a player to watch.

“The club might be poor but we play with our hearts, as that alone keeps us playing,” Chiragwi said.

Temwanjira has already established a deadly combination with McDonald Mukuwe, son of former Dynamos star Joseph Makuwe and former Caps striker Amon Kambanje.

The former Trust Africa Academy forward joined Shabanie Mine together with Makuwe and Kambanje early this year to fill the void left by former Chinda boys’ skipper Farai Mupasiri, who moved to cross-town rivals FC Platinum.

The Chinda boys lost their last match to in-form Highlanders, but despite losing, Chiragwi and his charges believe they will rise from the defeat.

“We lost but we cannot keep on lamenting because we lost to a better side though our performance was not that bad.

“There is still time and we are going to rise, we still have time to improve on a few areas,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...