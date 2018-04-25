BUZ to host club champs

Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) is set to host this year’s edition of the National Basketball Club Championships in Gweru at the weekend.

By FREEMAN MAKOPA

The tournament will run from Saturday till Tuesday, which is a public holiday.

The top two teams from the men and women’s categories will represent Zimbabwe at the Zone Six Club Championships whose hosts are yet to be announced.

Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) competitions commission president Yesaya Ewart told NewsDay Sport that both the teams and administration are ready for the tournament.

“We have 36 teams in both the men and women’s categories coming from all the provinces that will battle it out in the National Club Championships. We are looking forward to good competition in the women’s section particularly because the teams are stronger this time around,” he said.

In the men’s category Foxes from Harare are one of the favourites, having finished second in last year’s edition behind Harare City Hornets.

They have already been crowned Harare champions ahead of their bitter rivals Harare City Hornets.

Manicaland’s Mercenaries who reached the quarterfinals last year are a dark horse having lifted their provincial title without tasting defeat.

For women, many have their money on Harare League Debutants, Harare City Hornets.

However the silver and bronze medalist from last year Southern Mavericks and Lakers Seniors, both from Bulawayo are no pushovers.

No sponsorship has yet been secured thus there may be no prize money for the winning teams.

