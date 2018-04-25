It’s cold out there, Sikhala tells Khupe

MDC-T secretary for mobilisation Job Sikhala has pleaded with leader of the opposition party’s breakaway faction, Thokozani Khupe to disband her party if she wants to remain politically relevant.

BY SILAS NKALA

Khupe’s breakaway faction held an extraordinary congress on Saturday at Stanley Square in Bulawayo, where several new faces landed top positions, triggering a fierce internal fight among her members.

In a statement posted on Facebook addressed to Khupe, Sikhala said the former deputy prime minister remains a hero of the modern struggle and that MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa and other party members were despaired by the path that she took.

“I know that disappointments through the dreams that might not manifest the way we hoped for would end up having people taking decisions through anger. Anger is the greatest weakness of humankind …” he said.

Sikhala said his own anger and ego had led to “frustrations and arrogant decisions” and he had faced.

He said Khupe’s extraordinary congress “was a gathering of angry people” who proffer no solutions to the national cause.

“We once travelled the same path after we all became angry about the Senate decision in 2005. We were not happy about the attempt to overturn the decision of the national council that voted to fight against Zanu PF in the newly created Senate then. We allowed anger to reign supreme than let it pass and wait for another day.”

Sikhala said the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai after his Huruyadzo rally, in the midst of rebellion by renewalists, came to his house and urged him to think like a leader and advance the cause of the people of Zimbabwe.

He said Tsvangirai was working on reunifying the party before he died; despite having had differences with Peoples’ Democratic Party leader Tendai Biti and MDC leader Welshman Ncube and was willing to work with them.

“There are better methods to solve grievances and differences than the path you (Khupe) took. The path you decided to take made me return huge respect for Chamisa. Despite being young, he made several attempts to reconcile with you.”

“Zimbabweans are tired for continued suffering on the hands of the Zanu PF regime. They just want to be given a fighting chance against four decades of Zanu PF hegemony and dictatorship. It is my humble request and submission that you take a decision bordering on the interests of the people of Zimbabwe and disband whatever happened at Stanley Square. It’s never too late.”

Like this: Like Loading...