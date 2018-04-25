It never rains for suspects

TWO suspected vegetable thieves in Esigodini appeared in court on Monday facing allegations of assaulting the owner of the garden.

BY SILAS NKALA

The accused Dumisani Mhlanga (31) and Shepherd Mlotshwa (26) were remanded to today after they denied the charge of assaulting Mkhokheli Dube, a Bulawayo council employee who had established a vegetable garden at his workstation at Ncema Dam waterworks.

The alleged incident occurred at night on April 20 this year.

This was heard by Esigodini magistrate Tawanda Muchemwa when Mhlanga and Mlotshwa appeared before him on Monday charged with assault. They pleaded not guilty and were remanded to today for continuation of trial.

Prosecutor Jefter Nyikadzinashe told the court that on the night in question, Dube was attracted by a flashing torch in his garden and went out to investigate.

A brawl broke out after he confronted Mhlanga and Mlotshwa and quizzed them over their presence in his garden. In the ensuing melee, Mhlanga struck Dube with a knobkerrie before Mlotshwa joined in the attack.

Dube managed to escape and called a security guard who then arrested the two and handed them over to police.