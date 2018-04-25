Epworth woman (61), accomplices in court for killing passer-by

A 61-YEAR-OLD Epworth woman and her three alleged accomplices appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with fatally assaulting a passer-by after mistaking him for a thief.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Taurai Hwete, who is jointly charged with siblings Tendai, Nyasha and Garikai Mawokomayi appeared before magistrate Tilda Mazhande charged with murder.

Lawyer Arnold Taruvinga represented the four, who were remanded in custody to May 7.

It is the State’s case that on April 14 at around 11pm, the now-deceased, Vinus Zakeyo, passed by the accused’s residence in Zinyengere, Epworth, on his way home.

The accused approached him and blocked his way, accusing him of being a thief.

Zakeyo allegedly tried to explain that he was coming from the nearby shopping centre, but the accused assaulted him with open hands, hoes, wooden logs and a rake and left him for dead after robbing him of cash and a cellphone.

The State alleges at around 5am the next day, Zakeyo was identified by a passer-by, who alerted his father and he was taken to Harare Central Hospital, where he was admitted.

To cover up for the offence, the accused persons went to Epworth Police Station and supplied false information that they found Zekeyo with two knives, a power bank and a national identification card which did not belong to him.

The owner of the identity card distanced himself from the case. The police officers then visited Harare Central Hospital on April 21 and recorded a statement from Zakeyo, who later succumbed to the injuries on the same day, leading to the quartet’s arrest.

Ropafadzo Botsh appeared for the State.

