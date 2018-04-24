Worship gala for choral groups beckons

Arts Correspondent

Local choral outfit Spirit Praise is organising a worship gala that will see several groups participating at the event to be held next month. The group has been credited for organising several functions that bring choral groups together among them the popular One Voice concert.

Learmore Tavengwa, the group leader, said they wanted to make 2018 a successful year for all choral groups and the “Worship Gala” will bring glory to the participating groups.

“We have already engaged some big artists for that event. It has been getting an overwhelming response and we are happy,” he said.

He said that will be their first time to host such a big event and they will leave lasting memories.

“2017 was just a successful year for us as we managed to launch a DVD as well as having our annual One Voice Concert that was a successful event, this year we are coming with several concepts that will bring us together as choral groups,” he said.

The turnout and the response of some of their events show that people have a strong appreciation of choral music in the country.

“We are very much encouraged by the response and we are now we are taking the group to another level,” he said.

The group will have several projects including massive national and international tours.

He said choral groups in Zimbabwe are getting recognition beyond borders and they were making efforts to produce quality music.

“Choral groups are going beyond borders and it is up to us now to give content that keeps on pushing. Our songs and videos will definitely do the best,” he added.

The group has two albums “Vatatu Mumwechete” and “Nguva Yatokwana”.

“Our first and second albums did well and we are hopeful that people will also accept this one,” he said.

He said on the album they have managed to give different vocalists a platform to showcase their talents.

“You can see that different members have composed the songs. We have realised that within the group we have talented vocalists therefore giving them an equal platform to shine,” he said.

Tavengwa believes choral groups have bright future especially when the groups get necessary support.