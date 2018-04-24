JUST IN: Mukanya tickets still available

Entertainment Reporter

Organisers of Thomas Mapfumo’s homecoming show, Entertainment Republic (ER), say all is on course for a thrilling show scheduled for this Saturday at the Glamis Arena in Harare.

They also set the record straight that advance tickets to the show were still on sale at designated points, contrary to what they said was misinformation being peddled around.

“We have received worrying intelligence that the tickets have been sold out and many of the fans and prospective show-goers have been inundating our lines with enquiries and worry that they may miss out on seeing their favourite artiste live on stage. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Advance tickets are still on sale and will only cease to be sold a day before the concert,” said show host Entertainment Republic’s Chief Executive Tendai Johannes.

More to follow…