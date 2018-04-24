James Makamba Refutes Allegations That He Has Been Disqualified From Zanu-PF Primary Elections

Zimbabwean businessman James Makamba

Businessman James Makamba who was in self-imposed exile for the past 12 years has refuted reports that he has been disqualified from contesting in the Zanu-PF primary elections.

According to the reports, Makamba was notified of the decision last night. The decision was purportedly made because Makamba was secretly recorded plotting against Supa Mandiwanzira and making disparaging remarks about Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Marry. However, Makamba took to social media platforms Twitter, and Facebook to refute the reports saying:

I would like to share with you that I have been approved as one of the 20 Candidates that will contest the #ZanuPF Primary Elections in Mt Darwin South Constituency on the 29th of April as announced by the politburo. New Dispensation -Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! #ZimbabweIsOpenForBusiness Hello, my friends! Like most world democracies its election season in Zimbabwe. President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has announced that general elections will be held sometime in July or August of this year. There is a hive of activity with each and every political party identifying candidates who are electable to deliver victory in the various constituencies. Likewise, our party’s hierarchy, the Zanu PF politburo has finalised preparations for conducting primary elections countrywide. President Mnangagwa has repeatedly made it very clear that the people will choose and must choose their own representatives to represent them in the different forum of governance, be it councillors, members of parliament, and members of the Senate. These must all come from the people through primary elections. Vote for Development. Vote for Unity. Vote for Prosperity. Vote for rebuilding and making Zanu-Pf stronger. Vote for jobs in Mount Darwin South Constituency. Vote for James Makamba. #Resilience

Like this: Like Loading...