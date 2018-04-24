Mliswa Threatens To Summon Mnangagwa To Appear Before Parly Committee Over Wicknell Tender

Temba Mliswa the chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy has threated to summon President Emmerson Mnangagwa to appear before the committee.

This comes after ZESA officials confirmed that Wicknell Chivayo’s contract for the Gwanda Solar Power Project had not been cancelled despite non-performance by the controversial businessman.

Mliswa was not happy that the $200 million project had been entrusted in the hands of an ex-convict. Chivayo has a prior conviction for fraud. Said Mliswa

This is time to call the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) to come before this committee because it is absurd and shocking that we are in a new dispensation that is telling the world that the country is open for business when corruption has actually gone into the overdrive and Zimbabwe is open for criminals. This is taxpayers’ money and with impunity, you guys are calm about entrusting public funds in the hands of an ex-convict. Who is paying you to do that? Was that a cabinet decision? We are shocked because we have never heard anything like this in Parliament. Has the State been captured by criminals?

More: New Zimbabwe

