Mnangagwa to launch party manifesto on 4 May

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

HARARE – Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front president Emmerson Mnangagwa will launch the much awaited party manifesto on Friday next week, 4 May.

Party Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu said: “This is going to be a big, big occasion. We’re expecting all the provinces to converge in Harare where we will introduce our candidates. The President and First Secretary of ZANU-PF is going to give us a roadmap on how we are going to conduct our elections. It’s going to be a big day and there will be a big message from His Excellency, supported by the leadership of the party.”

Mnangagwa’s delay in launching his campaign had led to speculation that he is rigging the elections.

Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa also said he could not launch his party manifesto because he was afraid ZANU-PF would steal some of its ideas.

This year’s elections are due in July or August but Parliament still has to pass the much anticipated electoral reforms.

Zimbabwe has to hold free, fair and credible elections to be accepted back into the international community and for Mnangagwa, if he wins, to be recognised.

He is currently completing former President Robert Mugabe’s term having been brought in through a de facto military coup.

Mnangagwa is facing a stiff challenge from 40-year-old Chamisa who seems to have the support of the youth but one of his key lieutenants, Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo, said though Mnangagwa was associated with the Mugabe regime, he was the best man to take the country forward.

“I think Zimbabwe is very lucky to have President Mnangagwa because; one, he is a man who has had the experience of the past, hence he is the man who knows exactly where we went wrong. He is the man who is going to take us forward, and make those reforms and lead those reforms so that the country can become great again,” Moyo said in London yesterday.

‘‘So in my view, he is the most experienced personality who should, therefore, be given a chance to actually deliver Zimbabwe to a new destination.’’ – Insider

