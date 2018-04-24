Chivaviro honours fans

AWARD-WINNING gospel musician, Togarepi Chivaviro, will tomorrow begin shooting the DVD album for Matishamisa Jireh that will feature some of his fans ahead of its launch scheduled for June 9 in Johannesburg.

LIFE &STYLE REPORTER

Chivaviro told NewsDay Life & Style that shooting will be done at six different sites, including his home area of Gokwe, Kwekwe, Harare and the South African cities of Durban and Johannesburg as well as the Midrand area.

The musician, who rose to the top of the local music charts through the hit song Ebenezer-Tiri Munyasha, said this was thanksgiving for fans that had stood with him through thick and thin.

“Our fans have been the backbone of our music success and we realised one of the best ways to thank them is to involve them in our video productions. So we are scripting most of the videos with them in mind as we cement a good relationship. Fans will be involved in mainly the dances and the video acts,” he said from his base in South Africa.

“The areas we chose have scenery which will be perfect for our scripts for all the remaining six tracks. However, we are maintaining our style of keeping it simple, straightforward and easily understandable.”

The album will have eight video songs with another Ebenezer bonus video that was shot in the United Kingdom.

After the June 9 DVD album launch, Chivaviro will head for the UK for his midyear annual shows.

“With our new album songs topping on local radio charts, I believe complimenting videos will help drive our 2018 themes forward,” he said.

His previous DVD albums include Nguva Yakanakisisa, Live at HICC, Ishe Taungana, Ebenezer, Mhepo Inoperekedza, Maranatha and Live in Luton.

