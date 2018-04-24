Mutare woman spared jail for infanticide

A 30-YEAR-OLD Mutare woman has been sentenced to two years behind bars for throwing her newly-born baby girl into a pit latrine.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Marvelous Musindo, from Dangamvura, was on Friday sentenced on her own plea of guilty to infanticide when she appeared before Mutare magistrate Lazarus Murendo.

The court later suspended six months of her sentence on condition of good behavior while the other 18 months were set aside on condition that she performs 630 hours of community service at Nyamauru High School in Dangamvura in Mutare.

Prosecutor Cuthbert Bosha told the court that on April 11, the infant’s decomposing body was discovered by one Stenard Mamire, who later retrieved it with the help of other community members.

They then confronted Musindo who admitted the offence, leading to her arrest.