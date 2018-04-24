Sweswe unfazed by Chiefs defeat

FC Platinum stand-in coach Lizwe Sweswe is not reading much into their surprise 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bulawayo Chiefs.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

But the former Tsholotsho gaffer admits the match gave them the test they least expected.

The league debutants handed the platinum miners their first defeat of the season which saw the Zvishavane-based side surrendering their position at the top of the log to Ngezi Platinum.

FC Platinumis dropped to third spot with 16 points and three less than the table toppers.

Despite the defeat, Sweswe said there was still ample time for them to recover in their bid to defend the league title.

“We did not do well against Bulawayo Chiefs and eventually we lost, that’s football, but it is still early and there are still many games to be played.

“There were few errors, but I think we are going to bounce back to winning ways on our next game,” Sweswe said.