Foreign flavour at JM Busha race

The JM Busha 54 marathon has attracted foreign athletes with participants from Zambia, Tanzania and Swaziland set to take part.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) has given the greenlight for the international athletes to compete.

“There have been enquiries from other regional countries like Tanzania Swaziland and Zambia and although this one is a national event, we have decided to allow athletes from other countries to come and participate at this event,” NAAZ president Tendai Tagara said.

Sponsored by South Africa-based Zimbabwean businessman Joseph Busha, through his JM Busha Investment Group, the JM Busha 54 Races is a non-profit organisation involved in social investment programmes aimed at promoting sport, education, peace, stability, harmony and unity among people and nations.

Tagara said preparations for the event were at an advanced stage.

“Naaz is happy with the preparations of the JM busha 54km Marathon race, the event will take place at the Alexandra sports club.

The race is expected to draw 1 200 participants that include 100 cyclists and over 150 golfers.

Former Comrades Marathon champion Stephen Muzhingi confirmed that he will be part of the high profile athletes expected to race.