Mahofa daughter eyes late mother’s Parly seat… as Musakwa tries his luck again

FUNGAI Masendeke, the daughter of the late Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister and Gutu Senator Shuvai Mahofa, has thrown her hat into the ring to contest in the Zanu PF primary elections in a bid to reclaim her mother’s seat.

By Tatenda Chitagu

Mahofa, who succumbed to suspected food poisoning last year, had served as the Gutu South legislator for several years before being appointed senator.

Fungai will battle it out with Ambassador Jonathan Wutaunashe, Onisimo Mukumba, Josphat Sarukore, Vengesai Guni, Luckmore Masarira, Kalisto Jokonya and Zanu PF secretary for youth affairs Pupurayi Togarepi.

Gutu South became one of the party’s “orphaned constituencies” late last year following the recalling of Paul Chimedza, who also served as Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister.

Serial loser for Bikita West, Elias Musakwa (pictured), has not lost hope for the seat as he will also battle it out with Tichaona Mandebvu, Everson Machaya, incumbent Beauty Chabaya, Norman Mashata and Daniel Makusha.

Musakwa failed to win the seat and hopes to get it right this time around.

He was defeated in the primaries for the by-elections for the seat last year after the jailing of rapist Munyaradzi Kereke, who had won the constituency in the previous 2013 elections.

The announcement of the primary elections to be held next week has jolted the Zanu PF aspiring candidates who have hit the campaign trail, with hordes campaigning in their respective constituencies openly.

Before the announcement of the approved candidates, they were campaigning clandestinely.

Like this: Like Loading...