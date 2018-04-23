Highlanders pass Shabanie test

HIGHLANDERS displayed another classy act to come from behind and dispatch Shabanie Mine in an exciting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Goals from defender Peter Muduhwa, Newman Sianchali and Brian Banda took the Bulawayo giants to second on the league.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Highlanders . . . . . (1) 3

Shabanie Mine . . . . (1) 1

Shabanie Mine, playing a highpressing game in the first 30 minutes, were rewarded for their efforts when Ronald Makuwe scored a gem of a goal in the 12th minute with a well-taken strike outside the penalty box after he was fed by Carlos Rusere.

But Highlanders showed character to come from behind, which overwhelmed Shabanie Mine, who were destroyed in midfield by the enterprising Nigel Makumbe and Banda.

And five minutes before the break, Highlanders’ defender Muduhwa equalised with a back-heeler from a free-kick nodded to him by Banda inside the penalty box.

After that and going into the second half Highlanders were all over Shabanie, tearing the visitors apart with beautiful exchanges.

Sianchali fired from a MacClive Phiri corner-kick to beat goalkeeper Petros Moyo in the 57th minute.

Two minutes before that, Sianchali had tripped inside the box and failed to connect a clever chip over Shabanie defenders by the impressive Makumbe.

Banda sealed the game 10 minutes before the final whistle with a grounder tucked under Moyo from outside the box after he was sent through Sianchali.

Bosso coach, Madinda Ndlovu said it was one of their most difficult games, as they had to come from behind.

“It was a very difficult game. Shabanie Mine did their homework and if they spied on us, they did a very good job. The first 20 minutes was hell for us, but we have prepared our boys for it and they sustained the pressure,” he said.

“That goal nearly destroyed us. It is the first time that we have come from behind and thanks to my boys who managed to sustain the pressure. In the games that we have played, we are doing well with our set-pieces and today was no exception.”

Shabanie Mine mentor, Takesure Chiragwi said his boys played well against a good team.

“One should always appreciate when they are playing a good team. They executed their goals perfectly but this is one game in which I am not disappointed. We will keep on fighting. We conceded two goals from set-pieces and we need to work hard on that aspect,” he said.

“Highlanders have a good squad and they are doing very well. They were too fast for us but we played well also. We are improving in every game we are playing and its only time.”

Teams

Highlanders: A Sibanda, M Phiri, C Siamalonga, T Ndlovu (M Ndlovu 51’), P Muduhwa, B Musaka, G Makaruse, B Banda (T Lunga 85’), N Sianchali, N Makumbe (A Silla 69’), G Nyoni

Shabanie Mine: P Moyo, L Manyande, N Mpofu, B Mukundu, A Maliselo, J Nyabinde, T Ajana (M Murimi 66’), D Makuwe, C Rusere (K Dlamini 78’), R Pakamisa (F Muza 75’), D Temwanjira

