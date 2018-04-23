Women rule the roost in Beitbridge

FEMALE leaders ruled the roost in Matabeleland South province last week, running the show during the launch of a $100 000 mopani worm (macimbi) processing plant belonging to Rovhona Raita Women’s Group.

By Own Correspondent

Guest of honour and Women Affairs minister Sithembiso Nyoni could not hide her admiration of the feat

“This is my best district, I am in love with Beitbridge and I am proud of you,” she said.

“The project is run by women in a ward run by a female councillor. The council itself has a female chairperson in a district whose administrator is a woman. We have a female legislator and a female senator.”

The councillor for Ward 4, home of the project, is Ketsina Moyo, who sits in the Beitbridge Rural District Council, chaired by another female, Gladys Tlou.

The rural district council offices are built in a municipality area headed by a female mayor, Show Moyo.

Beitbridge Municipality, in turn, lies in a district with the same name headed by district administrator, Kilibone Ndou Mbedzi.

Two Beitbridge politicians and legislators — Metrine Mudau, Beitbridge West MP and Senator for Beitbridge Tambudzani Mohadi — who attended the function are female.

Beitbridge itself is in Matabeleland South whose provincial administrator, Sithabisiwe Ndumo-Ncube, is a woman.

“The head of my ministry for Matabeleland South is a woman called Marjorie Skhundla,” Nyoni, who also brought along her female permanent secretary, Sibusisiwe Zembe, said.

Another lady present was Finance and Economic Development ministry programmes manager tasked with developmental projects consistent with government’s priorities in poverty reduction strategies, Naome Chimbetete.

Coincidentally, the International Labour Organisation, key technical support partners of the project, has a female country director, Hopolang Phororo, who also brought in tow a female delegation.

The entire high table was all-women during the function, where a choir of school children conducted by a female teacher led the crowd sing the national anthem at the start of the function.

Women farmers, Munjini Ndou and Francisca Sibanda, who scooped top prizes at last year’s district agricultural shows and other women’s groups, attended in solidarity with Rovhona Raita.

