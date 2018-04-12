Bright bounces back 

Takudzwa Chihambakwe

FILMMAKER and producer of the controversial 1996 war movie “Flame” – Simon Bright – is back on the scene with a fresh and exciting documentary project titled “Great Empires of Africa”.

The project, which sees Bright partner with Creative Natives, seeks to reveal slavery and colonialism history.

Bright and team are planning to shoot a pilot project that will focus on the trade among Southern Africa, China and the Middle East from 1000-1500 AD.

This will be followed by six in-depth documentaries that will focus on six ancient African trading empires – among them the Great Zimbabwe Ruins and the Kingdom of Mapungubwe.

“We are interested in getting the story out there. From the general public to academics, undergraduates to secondary school children, they should all be able to use and contribute to publicizing history,” said Bright.

He was addressing guests at the launch of the project at Meikles Hotel on Wednesday morning.

“The films can be used by airlines for in-flight entertainment. Mobile phone companies can participate in this prestigious media project that connects them as the vital trading entities of the 21st century to the legacy of African trading empires of the past as a trailer for a broadcast series,” he added.

Speaking at the launch, Reverend Paul Damasane said this was a great initiative.

“This is indeed the time for Africa to tell her story from her own perspective. The history that has been written about Africa is distorted and we must rewrite it through such projects.

“I am excited to note that Unesco is involved in this project because when we do things that are on a broad framework, we attract the buy-in from even those beyond the country’s borders,” said Rev Damasane.