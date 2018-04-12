Chamisa, MDC Alliance To Focus On Rural Areas

In a statement released earlier this week, MDC-T leader and MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa said his campaign trail will now move to the rural areas ahead of the polls set for July or August.

Chamisa said rural Zimbabwe will be their focus in this election campaign. Said Chamisa:

After a brief foray into the city, we return to the rural areas this coming weekend to take into the villages the gospel of the tripod promise of transformation, opportunities and prosperity that undergird our vision for the country. Rural Zimbabwe is our focus in this election campaign. In the next few months, we intend to step on every blade of grass in every village in the rural outlays where the majority of our people live. Our campaign will be largely rural and after heartening trips to Murehwa and Chiweshe two weeks ago, we spread the Alliance leadership into various rural areas from Manicaland to Tsholotsho, from Chirundu to Mount Darwin to spread the message of the imminent change.

Below are the next venues for the MDC Alliance rallies:

Friday 13th April

Venue : Nyika Growth Point

Saturday 14th

Venue : Jerera Growth Point

