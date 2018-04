President Mnangagwa welcomes new State of Israel Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Gershon Kedar during presentation of credentials at State House in Harare Thursday morning. Looking – on are Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Lieutenant-General Sibusiso Moyo (Retired) (left) and Secretary Ambassador Joey Bimha (third from left) – Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa today welcomed six new ambassadors to Zimbabwe during a brief ceremony held at State House.

The newly appointed ambassadors are from Australia, Ghana, Israel, Hungary, Central African Republic and Belarus.

Australia’s new ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms Bronte Moules, was the first to present her letter of credence to President Mnangagwa. Ms Moules pledged to strengthen ties between the two countries.

More to follow.