Police Fire Shots, Teargas At Protesting GZU Students

Zimbabwe’s riot police take position in the streets of Harare central district as Zimbabwe’s main opposition parties demonstrate in support of free and fair elections to be monitored by international bodies on March 22, 2017 in Harare, Zimbabwe. A coalition of opposition political parties in Zimbabwe demanded the disbanding of the state-appointed electoral commission accusing the poll body of hindering free and fair elections. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reportedly fired shots and teargas to disperse students at Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) who are protesting against high fees and poor service delivery.

Former Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) secretary general Makomborero Haruzivishe confirmed the incident on Twitter. Said Haruzivishe:

Members of Zimbabwe Republic Police are firing shots at Great Zimbabwe University Mashava campus where students are demonstrating for # FeesMustFall & against poor service delivery. This is proof that there is nothing new about this dispensation!

Below are pictures of the students below:

Like this: Like Loading...