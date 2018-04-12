Zanu PF scales up election preparations

ZANU PF yesterday claimed it has scaled up its preparations for elections with its manifesto set to be launched soon.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Addressing journalists after a politburo meeting, party spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo said they also discussed party regalia extensively.

He said Zanu PF chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri presented a report on the party’s election manifesto.

“This is the final edition of the 2018 people’s manifesto, which will be launched at the party headquarters at a date to be announced,” Moyo said.

He said the ruling party was not yet through with its candidates-vetting exercise, adding some provinces were yet to submit CVs for aspiring candidates.

“We hope, as soon as they are in, definitely, we will meet as the politburo and get submissions from the elections commission headed by the national political, commissar (Engelbert Rugeje),” Moyo said.

He said other issues discussed by the politburo included President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent foreign trips, activities at the party’s Chitepo School of Ideology, the biometric voter registration statistics and cell verification programme.

This year’s elections is the ruling party’s first post-Robert Mugabe election.

Like this: Like Loading...