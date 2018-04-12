‘Mugabe party’ holds executive meeting

THE recently-launched National Patriotic Front led by former Cabinet minister, Ambrose Mutinhiri held its inaugural national executive meeting in Harare on Tuesday, where some of its top executives were unveiled.

BY Everson Mushava

Party spokesperson, Jealousy Mawarire confirmed the meeting.

“The meeting was chaired by national chairperson, Eunice Sandi Moyo, as president Ambrose Mutinhiri had other important engagements with foreign diplomats,” he said

“We had an inaugural meeting of the national founding executive committee (NFEC), as provided for in the transitional clauses of our founding constitution. We had provincial secretaries and secretaries of different departments to deliberate on our rollout plan, which will see us unveil the various party structures we have been quietly working on. We are going to field candidates in all contested seats available for the elections this year; this includes the 1 958 council seats and obviously the 210 parliamentary seats.”

The meeting was attended by several members from the G40 faction that was toppled in a battle for the control of Zanu PF on the back of a military intervention that led to the ouster of Robert Mugabe as President last November. Other notable figures at the meeting included former Zanu PF women’s league treasurer, Sarah Mahoka, former Harare provincial commissar, Shadreck Mashayamombe, ex-Masvingo provincial commissar, Jeppy Jaboon and former Mashonaland Central secretary for administration, Wonder Mashange, among others.

Before the meeting, Mutinhiri and Mawarire were the only known members of the party that reportedly enjoys the backing of Mugabe.

Mawarire refused to give names of the entire executive members, saying they will be revealed at the party’s inaugural rally expected in three weeks’ time, as they gear for elections to be held later this year.

Sources said the party’s executive would compromise of about 40 members with two vice-presidents, three deputy national commissars, secretary for the Diaspora province, war veterans, traditional leaders, youths, women, international relations among others.

