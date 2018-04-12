FUZ engage Dynamos over Ntouba

The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) have engaged Dynamos in a bid to find a solution to the impasse with their Cameroonian striker, Christian Ntouba Epoupa.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

FUZ secretary-general Desmond Maringwa yesterday said they had engaged Dynamos over the matter in a bid to find an amicable solution.

“We have since engaged Dynamos on the matter to try and find an amicable solution to the impasse. According to the documents we have, the player has been conducting himself in a professional manner, attending training. The dispute is centered on contractual obligations and we want to find common ground on this issue. We believe the player has to play because this is his only source of livelihood. We will fight in his corner and if we fail to reach common ground, we will seek recourse through the relevant bodies,” he said.

Ntouba is at loggerheads with his employers and is demanding to be cleared by the club following a breakdown in the relationship over outstanding remuneration and failure by DeMbare to arrange for the renewal of his work permit.

Although the striker was training with the club till recently, he has not played a part in the last five matches of the league campaign in protest over the non-payment of his salaries and allowances.

Ntouba still had about eight months left of his contract with Dynamos, which expires on December 31. The Glamour Boys, however, have demanded that the player reports for duty, claiming they had paid him his dues.

Mobile network provider, NetOne claimed on Sunday said they had paid Ntouba $18 125 this year, to cover his signing on fees, and outstanding allowances from last season.

However, according to documents seen by NewsDay yesterday, $8 858 had been paid into the players’ mobile money wallet by April 5. He returned the money together with the sim card, suggesting if more money was deposited into the account, it could only have been done after April 5.

“Dynamos office signed for it (sim card), and confirmed the available balance of $8 858. If ever there was any other money deposited into the account, it was after Thursday,” the player’s manager, Gilbert Sengwe said.

He also refuted reports suggesting his client was set to join Ngezi Platinum.

“That is all rubbish. Do people have evidence of what they are saying. For your own information, the player will return to Cameroon. He has always wanted to play for Dynamos and I also wanted him to play for Dynamos, but there are things that are beyond your control at times. For example, they (Dynamos) want the player to report for training, yet they have not facilitated for the renewal of his work permit. I have been trying to engage them on this issue all along, but without success,” Sengwe said.

