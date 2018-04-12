More arrests in $2m Chinese heist

Two more suspected armed robbers, who allegedly pounced on a Chinese firm and stole $1,8 million cash, appeared at the Harare Magistrate Court yesterday, while 12 of their accomplices are still on the run.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Wilson Manyara (30) and Joseph Ndigo (38) were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Tilda Mazhande, who remanded them in custody to April 24.

It is the State’s case that on April 2 this year at around 12am, Manyara, Ndigo, Godfrey Josi and Taurai Dzingai, who are already on remand and their 12 accomplices, who are still at large hatched a plan to rob PHI Commodities.

The State alleges they armed themselves with pistols, metal bars, and explosives. While acting in common purpose and in pursuance of the plan, the accused parked outside the premises and scaled over the precast wall. They allegedly confronted security guards, Cephas Kisimesi and Cephas Chiutawo, who were manning the entrance and were inside the guardroom.