SA to deport more smuggled children

THE government has said that six Zimbabwean children who were smuggled into South Africa without adequate documentation, are expected back in the country on April 19, in a move meant to clampdown on the rampant cases of minors being snuck into the neighbouring country.

BY TINOTENDA MUNYUKWI

The impending repatriation of the children follows a similar deportation last month of eight Zimbabwean minors aged between two and 12, who were intercepted by South African authorities on a truck in Rustenburg, en route to Cape town, where they were reportedly visiting their parents.

Labour and Social Welfare minister Petronella Kagonye on Tuesday, at the commemoration of the Zimbabwe National Council for the Welfare of the Children‘s (ZNCWC’s) 50th anniversary, said six children were expected back from South Africa, with evidence suggesting that they were illegally smuggled into that country, unaccompanied and without any documentation.

“In terms of child smuggling, we have had a number of children being smuggled, but as government, we are trying our level best to ensure that there is no unaccompanied child, who is seen at the borders, that’s why you saw last month there was that case of children, who were deported from South Africa. We are actually expecting six of them, who are coming on April 19 from South Africa,” she said.

Kagonye highlighted that the government was working with the South African authorities to crackdown on the practice that exposed children to danger.

“As government, we are engaging our South African counterparts to ensure that there is no unaccompanied child who crosses the border,” she said.

During the commemorations Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) was accorded several awards for its efforts in advocating for the rights and protection of children across various facets of the society.

NewsDay assistant editor, Zerubbabel Mudzingwa, reporter Jairosi Saunyama and chief photographer Aaron Ufumeli were each honoured in individual categories by ZNCWC for their passionate advocacy for the rights of children while NewsDay and The Standard, both under AMH, were recognised for championing children’s issues.

