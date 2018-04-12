Chidakwa, Gudyanga further remanded

GWERU provincial magistrate, Pathekile Msipa yesterday further remanded to May 30, former Mines minister Walter Chidakwa and secretary Francis Gudyanga, who are being charged with criminal abuse of office, after their defence counsel indicated they needed to make an application for the two to be placed off remand.

BY Stephen Chadenga

The pair, who are out of custody on $800 bail each, are alleged to have abused their offices in a mine wrangle in the Midlands province.

It is the State’s case that in May 2015, Gudyanga received correspondence from Ronald Mugangavari, who was appealing against the determination of the Masvingo mining commissioner, a C Phiri and Midlands acting provincial mining director, a T Paskwaviri in a mine ownership wrangle between Midway 21 gold mine owned by K and G mining syndicate and Mugangavari’s Clifton Mine.

The court further heard that the two gold miners had a dispute over mine boundaries and the co-accused unlawfully ruled in favour of Mugangavari, resulting in him returning to the mine.

It is further alleged that on July 4, 2017, Mugangavari shot Herbert Kwezani on both legs and shot Robert Hwekwete on the left hand after the two had tried to regain ownership of K and G Syndicate.

The State further alleged that Mugangavari continued to deny Kwezani access to his mine acting on the unlawful decision of the two accused.

Andrew Marimo prosecuted.

Like this: Like Loading...