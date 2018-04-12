Josh Meck album launch set

AFRO-JAZZ musician, Josh Meck has promised fans a jaw-dropping performance at the launch of his forthcoming album, Fruit Salad, set for tomorrow at Alliance Francaise Old Mutual Theatre.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

Despite the eight-track album cover sparking controversy on social media recently and almost costing him his marriage, Meck vowed to deliver during the launch, which will be graced by renowned eye specialist, Solomon Guramatunhu, among other influential socialites.

“We have been preparing for weeks and this is the first time we are going to be performing the songs live on stage. I encourage my fans to come in their numbers for this launch, as they will get to see a different side of me and it is going to be a good one,” he said.

Meck said his experiences with local and international artistes drove him from his comfort zone.

“I have worked as a session musician playing bass guitar for different local and international artistes and with that experience, I thought I should experiment on this album and interpret other genres according to my liking and it turned out to be so interesting,” he said.

Meck said his new sound fused together threads of house, jazz, katekwe, RnB, samba, gospel and kizomba music so he named the album Fruit Salad.

One of the songs on Fruit Salad features Mukoko hitmaker, Tytan Skhokho, and was produced by Moses Gavaza, Daniel Chiweddar and Meck himself.

In 2015, Meck brought the house down and left revellers begging for more at Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa) when he performed with his band at the Lays Global Stage.

The musician has toured the world for the past six years working and doing collaborations with different local and international artistes.

