Veteran musicians re-unite for charity gig

Sungura artistes, Alick Macheso and Shepherd Chinyani will on Saturday appear on stage for a charity gig to assist struggling members and families of music legends to be held at Guzha Nightclub in Chitungwiza.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Chinyani is expected to perform alongside Nicholas Zakaria, sungura great, Solo Makore and the legendary Vhuka Boys at the gig.

The gig is being organised by Gamba Remimhanzi Team, who have been helping children of music legends, widows, widowers and local artistes that have fallen on hard times

In the early 1980s, Chinyani, who is regarded as the godfather of sungura music, was left to run the Vhuka Boys, while Zakaria established Khiama Boys with Makore forming Fogo Fire band.

Chinyani confirmed the reunion and said rehearsals had since begun ahead of the big day.

“We will be at Chikwanha on Saturday after we were asked to perform at the Gamba Remumhanzi gig. The original band that includes me, Zakaria and Solo Makore will perform and we have begun rehearsals already,” he said.

Gamba Remimhanzi Crew recently assisted sungura musician, Sugar Sugar’s family through paying fees for his children as well as paying medical bills for his visually impaired ex-wife. The crew also brought groceries for yesteryear musician, Robson Kaitano, who is bedridden and is being taken care of by his disabled aunt.

The crew’s spokesperson, Onias Mahachi, said the gig would bring together established and upcoming musicians.

“It is high time we bring together upcoming artistes to meet their legends on a big stage. One of our members, Leonard Gumbo, known as Sekuru Madyira, will also launch his debut album. We are going to bring together the Vhuka Boys, who broke up in 1984, to play together and it is going to be a memorable event. The proceeds will assist us in our charity work,” he said.

Other notable artistes to perform at the gig include Somandla Ndebele, Tendai Dembo and Ngwenya Brothers.

