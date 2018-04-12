Chinamasa accused of intimidating candidates

FINANCE minister Patrick Chinamasa’s allies in Makoni Central constituency have been accused of intimidating two other aspiring Zanu PF candidates, NewsDay has learnt.

These are retired army official Shadreck Mavhunduse and Cleopas Mugomba.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Mugomba claimed he had encountered challenges in submitting his CV for consideration to contest in the primary elections set for May 5.

The disgruntled Mugomba said he had to visit Mutare to meet Manicaland provincial political commissar, Gift Kagweda after his CV was rejected at district level.

“I visited the provincial political commissar in Mutare after my CV was rejected in Makoni Central. The political commissar said I should go back to Makoni Central to re-submit my CV,” he said.

“At first, I was eyeing Makoni South constituency, but people in Makoni Central said I should represent them since I grew up in that area.”

Mavhunduse said he had not faced any victimisation from Chinamasa’s supporters, but blamed party bigwigs of trying to impose the Finance minister to continue representing the constituency.

“People are saying Chinamasa is not doing anything. They are saying there is no development for the past 10 years,” he said.

“Surely, there is no development. So people want someone who is a war veteran; who knows their challenges. I want to blame some war veterans who are trying to impose Chinamasa.’’

Sources told NewsDay that some party bigwigs were fighting in Chinamasa’s corner because they were benefitting from associating with the minister.

Both Chinamasa and Manicaland provincial political commissar, Gift Kagweda were not available for comment yesterday.

Kagweda is on record saying no candidates would be disqualified at district and provincial levels.

