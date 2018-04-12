Mpostori Wency dates Mai Titi

GOSPEL music prodigy, Wencilus “Mpostori Wency” Makungisa and comedian Fellistas “Mai Titi” Murata have finished working on a collaborative track titled Vanhu Venyu set to be released next week.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Mpostori Wency told NewsDay Life & Style that they were yet to set a launch date.

“We are going to launch this song sometime next week on our Facebook pages, Mpostori Wency and Mai T’s Diaries, so I urge our fans to like the pages and share the message,” he said.

This will likely come as a surprise to many of Mai Titi’s fans, who know her as a comedian although she has worked with gospel musician, Gift Mahlupeka and produced a music video, Rangarira, last year.

Mpostori Wency said he had known Mai Titi as a musician long back and described her as an expert in that field.

“I knew Mai Titi as a musician a long time ago, not as a comedian. I have had an opportunity to appreciate her vocal register so she is not only a queen of jokes, but an expert in music. A lot of people wonder if she is a good singer because they have never heard her sing, she is good,” he said.

“But this is not about her or me. What is most important is the message. The song talks about repentance and asks for God’s forgiveness.”

