Editorial Comment: Jealously guard peace ahead of polls

Though the election date is still to be proclaimed, it is evident that the countdown to the harmonised elections has begun as we all know the elections are supposed to be held by end of July.

The opposition MDC-T and its allies in the so-called MDC Alliance are on the campaign trail, freely moving from province-to-province without incident; bussing people across provinces, again without incident save for alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s penchant for gaffes for which he has been called to order a number of times, but that’s his business.

We salute supporters of the main political parties for the maturity they have shown so far. May the maturity continue prevailing before, during and after the harmonised elections true to President Mnangagwa’s constant refrain that Zimbabwe is open for business.

As we report elsewhere in this issue, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has since acknowledged that it has not received a single case of political violence, as Government is making concerted efforts to ensure a violence-free election.

Speaking at a meeting with stakeholders in Mashonaland Central yesterday, ZHRC deputy executive secretary (programmes) Mr Eric Mukutiri said President Mnangagwa’s message on peace appears to have been well received since tolerance of different political views has improved.

He said the commission was confident that the country would hold free, fair and credible elections this year.

Similarly, Government has indicated that over 46 countries and 150 organisations have been invited to observe the polls.

Sadc and the European Union have since sent preliminary teams.

More than at any other time since the standoff with London began at the turn of the millennium, we should jealously guard the prevailing peace. Let us shun, like the plague anyone who comes with a different agenda aimed at spoiling the prevailing environment.

We should, however, not lose sight of the fact that detractors are ever eager to see Zimbabwe break out in violence to justify foreign intervention in our internal affairs.

We urge all patriotic Zimbabweans not to give them succour.

Once again we salute all progressive Zimbabweans for choosing peace over violence, dialogue over confrontation and the ballot over the bullet.

Let us continue maintaining that spirit of tolerance and maturity as we countdown to elections because when all is said and done, when the profits and losses are tallied, nothing can be gained from violence.

Let us all, through election 2018 show not only Africa, but the rest of the world that Zimbabwe has come out of the woods.