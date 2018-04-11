Miss UZ pageant on cards

Vongai Mbara Arts Correspondent

The University of Zimbabwe Rotaract Club will hold the 2018’s edition of Miss UZ on April 28 at the university’s Great Hall.

Running under theme “14 Shades of Beauty: Celebration of African Identity”, the pageant will see 15 contestants going to compete for the crown.

Speaking in an interview the event organisers Hillary Gwaringesu and Phatisile Moyo said the pageant is meant to empower the girl child as well as give back to the community.

“Miss UZ is a charity organisation organised by the Rotaract Club of UZ to raise funds for children’s home. It is inspired by the desire to positively contribute towards uplifting the girl child through personality and career development. All profits will be going to Pathways Outism Trust and Hupenyu Hutsva Children’s Home,” said Hilary.

Some of Zimbabwe’s finest artistes namely Ammara Brown, Jnr Brown, Sanii Makhalima and Silent Killer will be performing at the pageant.

Phatisile said they are working with various organisations including Black Opal, Ster Kinekor and Mambos.

“Our models are going to be dressed by Afrique Angel Mhlange Fashion if things goes well. We are also happy that sponsors like Xerox, Kalose Perfumes and Black Opal are going to partner with us. KiKi Bad Ass alongside DJ Tawaz will be hosting the event,” said Phatisile.

Choreographer Leeroy Musika and Landan Art’s Dance group are the pageant choreographers whilst Yuki Mudeya will be coaching the models.

Hillary said big prices are to be won despite them facing some financial challenges.

“Unfortunately, we do not want to disclose what the prizes are going to be but it is going to be big things as usual, money and holiday tours for the winners. We are facing financial problems for the preparations and funds for boot camps but we are confident that we will make it,” he said.

Ticket are going for $5 general, $7 terrace and $20 VIP.