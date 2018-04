Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Reporter

Government’s new Boeing 777 aeroplane has arrived in Harare. It landed at the Robert Mugabe International Airport at midday. The plane is part of the 10 planes expected with three, two Boeing 777s and one smaller one, already paid for.

Former Air Zimbabwe chief operations officer Simba Chikore and his wife Bona at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport

Former Air Zimbabwe chief operations officer Simbarashe Chikore was part of the crew that flew the plane from Malaysia.

