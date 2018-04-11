JUST IN: ZANU-PF election manifesto ready

Gibson Nyikadzino Online Correspondent

ZANU-PF’s manifesto for Election 2018 is set to be launched at the party headquarters. This came out at the just ended 308th ordinary session of the Politburo today.

Addressing the media, the party’s spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the revolutionary party’s national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri gave an update on party regalia and the election manifesto.

“Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri gave an update on party regalia and she presented a comprehensive final report on the election manifesto that will be launched at the party’s headquarters at a later date,” said Cde Moyo.

The Politburo also deliberated on President Mnangagwa’s recent state visit to China, which delegates endorsed as “remarkable and rewarding”.

