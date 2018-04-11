JUST IN: Gvt to support manufacturers

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga (centre), Finance and Economic Planning Minister Patrick Chinamasa ( extreme left), Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Minister Dr Mike Bimha (right) and Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri (partly obscured) listen to Surface Wilmar Chairman Narottam Somani during a tour at the Surface Wilmar plant in Chitungwiza today-Picture by Memory Mangombe

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

Government has pledged to assist manufacturers with foreign currency to boost their production capacity. This will help them generate their own foreign currency through exports.

This was said by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga after touring Surface Wilmar Plant in Chitungwiza today.

He was accompanied by Minister of Finance and Economic Development Patrick Chinamasa, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Mike Bimha and Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement, Perrance Shiri.

Deputy chief secretary in the office of the President and Cabinet, Justin Mupamhanga was also part of the tour.

VP Chiwenga said Government was aware of the challenges being faced by processing companies particularly oil expressors.

The shortage of raw materials and unavailability of foreign currency are major constraints.

“Government has noted this concern and will in the short term support request by oil expressors for increased foreign currency allocations, mindful of the shortages of foreign currency and competing demands for the same in the economy,” he said.