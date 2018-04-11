Zimpapers chief commends Govt

Herald Reporters

ZIMPAPERS chief executive officer Mr Pikirayi Deketeke has commended the Government for its commitment to combat cyber security threats through partnership with the media house.

Speaking at a Cyber Security Conference organised by Zimpapers and the Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security yesterday, Mr Deketeke said Zimpapers found it necessary to organise such an indaba.

He said cyber security was an important subject as abuse of the Internet was fast becoming a problem.

“There are now many players who use the Internet through different devices and this makes their information more vulnerable,” said Mr Deketeke.

“As a media company, we found it necessary to invest in the protection of our cyber space because we have suffered from attacks by hackers who have targeted our websites. So we share the same commitment as Government and other industry players to the cause for cyber security.”

The Zimpapers CEO noted that the country’s biggest and diversified media house specialised in the creation of platforms that enabled citizens and experts to dialogue about issues that are of concern to them.

“This conference is one such platform that we created so that experts in the ICT sector can come together and deliberate on the issues that are affecting cyber security and come up with solutions to fix them.”

Mr Deketeke acknowledged Government’s efforts in the fight against cyber-attacks by creating a cyber security component to the Ministry of Information Communication Technology to ensure national security in the cyber space.

“There is a lot of investment being put into protecting our cyber space and that is why these deliberations are taking place,” he said.

The conference continues at Celebration Centre in Harare, with Zimpapers’ publications-The Herald and Chronicle-being the official media partners.

Other partners are Econet Wireless, Grant Thornton, the Zimbabwe Information Communication Technology and the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT).