I will fight back if you recall me for backing Khupe: Priscilla warns Ncube

Misihairabwi-Mushonga

Outspoken MDC legislator Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga has vowed to fight the leadership of the Welshman Ncube led MDC if they try to recall her from Parliament. This follows Misihairabwi-Mushonga’s public support for Thokozani Khupe who was expelled from MDC-T. The MDC is part of the coalition MDC Alliance which has endorsed Nelson Chamisa to run for president.

Said Misihairabwi-Mushonga,

I am chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Gender and Youth Affairs and, therefore, cannot be persecuted for attending a solidarity tea for a woman who is basically under siege from male chauvinists…But if they think I will roll over and allow them free passage, then they have another thing coming. I am ready to fight them hard. If they want a political fight, they will get it, or better still, if they want a constitutional fight, they will find me in a corner and ready for the fight. The fact is I have not declared a political position, so if they want to fire me, they should find another reason. This will not fly.

Ncube conceded that people were unhappy with Misihairabwi-Mushonga although he denied that there were any threats to recall her. Said Ncube,

However, I am aware that there are people in the party who are upset with Misihairabwi-Mushonga’s involvement in the affairs of other parties, but, thus far, nobody has suggested that we exercise the right of recall.

Source: Pindula

