Zanu PF supporters in fist fight over MP’s chair

THREE Zanu PF supporters in Epworth appeared in court yesterday charged with public violence after they allegedly physically assaulted a rival party member, accusing him of seating on a chair reserved for local legislator Zalera Makari.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Brian Dzimiri (36), Trust Chikondo (30) and Zechias Machabvunga (62) were not asked to plead to public violence charges when they appeared before magistrate Tilda Mazhande, who remanded them to April 30 on $50 bail each.

It is the State’s case that on April 8 this year, Makari held a meeting in Ward 7, Overspill, Epworth, which was attended by Dzimiri, Chikondo and Machabvunga, among others.

The State alleges during Makari’s address, the trio and others, who are still at large, assaulted their rival, identified as Victor Manungo, after he sat on a chair reserved for the MP.

This did not go down well with other Zanu PF members present and a misunderstanding ensued resulting in a commotion.

The trio allegedly then charged and assaulted various people using clenched fists and booted feet.

It is alleged the accused persons were arrested following investigations by the police.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.

Like this: Like Loading...