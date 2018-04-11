Go hang, Misihairabwi-Mushonga tells Ncube

FIREBRAND MDC MP Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga has vowed to resist threats by the party’s top leadership to recall her from Parliament on allegations of supporting expelled MDC-T vice-president Thokozani Khupe’s break-away faction.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga lost her position as the Welshman Ncube-led MDC’s secretary-general over accusations that she had been secretly plotting against the former Industry minister.

The latest fall-out between the two comes barely months before a crucial general election, with Ncube having thrown his weight behind MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga yesterday said she was spoiling for a fight.

“I am chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Gender and Youth Affairs and, therefore, cannot be persecuted for attending a solidarity tea for a woman who is basically under siege from male chauvinists. I am a women’s activist and that defines who Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga is, nobody will take that away from me and not even a party can do that,” the lawmaker said.

“It would be a dereliction of duty on my part if I were to keep quiet while Khupe is bashed and violated in the name of politics.

“The MDC was formed on a set of values, which include gender equality, so for anyone to think I will keep quiet just to retain my position as a parliamentarian is the height of madness.”

Ncube, however, said while there was apparent anger within his party over Misihairabwi-Mushonga’s actions, it would be a futile exercise to recall her now.

“The life of this Parliament is basically coming to an end and an election is likely to be proclaimed in the next six weeks or so. This Parliament is left with at most four months, so it would be an exercise in futility to recall her,” he said.

“However, I am aware that there are people in the party who are upset with Misihairabwi-Mushonga’s involvement in the affairs of other parties, but, thus far, nobody has suggested that we exercise the right of recall.”

Misihairabwi-Mushonga said she was undeterred by the threats.

“I say bring it on, they can recall me or fire me if they so wish. If anything, they have been trying to do so since 2013. It’s nothing new,” the Matabeleland South proportional representation MP said.

“But if they think I will roll over and allow them free passage, then they have another thing coming. I am ready to fight them hard. If they want a political fight, they will get it, or better still, if they want a constitutional fight, they will find me in a corner and ready for the fight. The fact is I have not declared a political position, so if they want to fire me, they should find another reason. This will not fly.”

