Chamisa meets ZCTU

MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday met the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) executive in an effort seen as trying to retrace the party to its labour background.

The opposition party was hewn out of the labour movement by then ZCTU secretary-general Morgan Tsvangirai.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

The MDC-T said Chamisa was engaging the parent of the party, as they move to form the next government, which will be sensitive to the workers.

Chamisa’s spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka confirmed the meeting, but refused to reveal the details of what was discussed.

“It was engaging the parentage of the party when party president Nelson Chamisa led a team of MDC-T leaders to the ZCTU offices for a meeting with the leadership of the country’s labour confederation. The party was formed out of the labour movement in 1999 and the two frequently engage,” he said.

ZCTU secretary-general, Japhet Moyo said the meeting did not have a specific agenda, but touched on numerous issues, including electoral reforms, security of the vote and MDC-T policies on labour.

“Our members are always concerned about electoral reforms and the manner which the elections are conducted, they are also concerned about the security of their vote and we wanted to hear from the MDC the position on electoral reforms and the plans they have in terms of securing the vote,” he said.

Moyo said their union would also want to meet with Zanu PF and discuss issues of labour’s interest ahead of the elections and any other political party which would be happy to visit their offices.

“We have members across all political parties and we are, therefore, open for engagement with any party that comes to us. We want to know what they have to offer for our constituency, we are not into politics ourselves but we have an interest,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...