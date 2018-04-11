Man threatens granny over sadza

AN Esigodini man recently landed himself in trouble after he arrived home late and threatened to assault his grandmother, accusing her of failing to properly prepare his supper.

BY SILAS NKALA

Thuthukani Mlotshwa (24), of Mlomolihoto village in Mawabeni 1, pleaded guilty to the charge of criminal insult when he appeared before Esigodini magistrate Tawanda Muchemwa on Friday.

He was convicted and remanded to today for sentence.

The court heard that on April 4 at 11pm, the complainant, Enitor Ncube (90) was sleeping in her room when Mlotshwa arrived home drunk.

Mlotshwa knocked at her door, insulting her for failing to cook properly.

It is the State’s case that by so doing he disrespected the elderly woman and abused her.

A report was made to the police, leading to his arrest.